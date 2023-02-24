Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 24

Sensex closed 142 points, or 0.24%, lower at 59,463.93, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 46 points, or 0.26%, lower at 17,465.80.
ONGC, Divi's Laboratories, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and SEZ, and Coal India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Hindalco Industries, Adani Enterprises, Mahindra and Mahindra, JSW Steel, and Tata Steel were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,510 stocks rose, 1,937 declined, and 181 remained unchanged on the BSE.