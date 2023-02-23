Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 23

Sensex and Nifty logged the worst losing streak in nearly five months.

Updated On 5:09 PM IST

Sensex, Nifty Decline For Fifth Consecutive Session

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 139 points down, or 0.14%, at 59,605.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 43 points lower, or 0.25%, at 17,511.25.

The Gainers

Coal India, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, UPL and ITC were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro, Divi's Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,587 stocks rose, 1,856 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.

