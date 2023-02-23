Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 23

Sensex and Nifty logged the worst losing streak in nearly five months.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 139 points down, or 0.14%, at 59,605.80, while the NSE Nifty 50 index ended 43 points lower, or 0.25%, at 17,511.25.
Coal India, Axis Bank, Hindalco Industries, UPL and ITC were the top gainers in the gauge.
Asian Paints, Larsen and Toubro, Divi's Laboratories, Adani Enterprises, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,587 stocks rose, 1,856 declined and 156 remained unchanged on the BSE.