Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 22

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.