Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 22

Sensex, Nifty end at two-week low after falling for four sessions

Updated On 4:19 PM IST

The BSE Sensex closed 928 points down, or 1.53%, at 59,744.98, while the Nifty 50 ended 272 points lower, or 1.53%, at 17,554.30.

The Gainers

ITC and Bajaj Auto were the top gainers of the day.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Finance, JSW Steel, Bajaj Finserv, Mahindra and Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Wipro, and HDFC Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 952 stocks rose, 2,521 declined and 133 remained unchanged on the BSE.

