Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 21

Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower today as PSUs, realty and IT stocks declined.
The BSE Sensex closed 19 points, or 0.03%, lower at 60,672.72, while the Nifty 50 declined 18 points, or 0.10%, to end at 17,826.70.
NTPC, Britannia Industries, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, and Power Grid Corp. of India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Coal India, Bajaj Auto and Tata Motors were the top losers among the Nifty 50 constituents.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,470 stocks rose, 1,981 declined, and 190 remained unchanged on the BSE.