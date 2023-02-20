Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 20

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.51% lower at 60,691.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 0.56% to end at 17,844.60.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 311 points, or 0.51%, lower at 60,691.54, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index declined 100 points, or 0.56%, to end at 17,844.60.
Divi's Laboratories, UltraTech Cement, Tech Mahindra, Hindalco Industries, and Power Grid Corp. were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Cipla, Britannia Industries, UPL, BPCL, and State Bank of India were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,398 stocks rose, 2,176 declined and 164 remained unchanged on the BSE.