Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 2

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 224 points, or 0.38%, higher at 59,932.2, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was six points, or 0.03%, lower at 17,610.4 by end of trading hours.
ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, UPL, HDFC Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,659 stocks rose, 1,840 declined and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.