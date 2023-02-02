Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 2

The BSE Sensex closed 0.38% higher at 59,932.2, while the Nifty 50 Index was 0.03% lower at 17,610.4 by end of trading hours.

Updated On 02 Feb 2023

Sensex Gains, Nifty Remains Flat

The Gainers 

ITC, Britannia Industries, IndusInd Bank, Hindustan Unilever and Infosys were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, UPL, HDFC Life Insurance and Divi's Laboratories were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,659 stocks rose, 1,840 declined and 128 remained unchanged on the BSE.

