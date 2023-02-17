Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 17

Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the Nifty 50 eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.

Updated On 17 Feb 2023

Sensex, Nifty Halt Three Day Gaining Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.

The Gainers

Larsen and Toubro, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears. About 1,509 stocks rose, 1,941 declined, and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.

