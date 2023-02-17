Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 17

Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the Nifty 50 eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 317 points, or 0.52%, lower at 61,002.57, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 92 points, or 0.51%, to end at 17,944.20.
Larsen and Toubro, UltraTech Cement, BPCL, Hero MotoCorp, and Asian Paints were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank, SBI Life Insurance, and HDFC Life Insurance were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in the favour of bears. About 1,509 stocks rose, 1,941 declined, and 140 remained unchanged on the BSE.