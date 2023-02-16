Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 16

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.07% higher at 61,319.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 0.11% to end at 18,035.85.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 44 points higher, or 0.07%, at 61,319.51, while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 20 points, or 0.11%, to end at 18,035.85.
ONGC, Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Divi's Laboratories and Nestle India were the top gainers in the gauge.
BPCL, Eicher Motors, HDFC Life Insurance, Hindustan Unilever, and Mahindra and Mahindra were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,885 stocks rose, 1,580 declined and 160 remained unchanged on the BSE.