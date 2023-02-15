Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 15

The BSE Sensex closed 0.40% higher at 61,275.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.48% to end at 18,015.85.

Sensex, Nifty Recoup Losses; Close With Gains

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 243 points higher, or 0.40%, at 61,275.09, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 86 points, or 0.48%, to end at 18,015.85.

The Gainers

Tech Mahindra, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Eicher Motors, Reliance Industries and Adani Enterprises were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Hindustan Unilever, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, ONGC, Larsen and Toubro, and IndusInd Bank were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,786 stocks rose, 1,677 declined and 137 remained unchanged on the BSE.

