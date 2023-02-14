Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 14

The BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to close at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.89% higher at 17,929.85.

Updated On 14 Feb 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Nearly 1% Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex rose 600 points, or 0.99%, to close at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 159 points, or 0.89%, higher at 17,929.85.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Larsen and Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Titan were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. A total of 1,303 stocks rose, 2,194 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

How Bad Is India's Spam Call Menace?

10 Most Expensive Players That Got Sold In Women's IPL 2023 Auction

10 Unique Ways To Spend Valentine's Day With Your Loved One
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe