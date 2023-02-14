Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 14

The BSE Sensex rose 0.99% to close at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 0.89% higher at 17,929.85.
The S&P BSE Sensex rose 600 points, or 0.99%, to close at 61,032.26, while the NSE Nifty 50 ended 159 points, or 0.89%, higher at 17,929.85.
ITC, Reliance Industries, Bajaj Finance, ICICI Bank and Infosys were the top gainers in the gauge.
NTPC, Sun Pharmaceutical, Larsen and Toubro, UltraTech Cement and Titan were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. A total of 1,303 stocks rose, 2,194 declined and 117 remained unchanged on the BSE.