Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 13

Updated On 13 Feb 2023

Sensex, Nifty Decline Amid Volatility

The BSE Sensex closed 251 points, or 0.41%, lower at 60,740.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 86 points, or 0.48%, to end at 17,770.90.

The Gainers

Titan, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, State Bank of India, Infosys and TCS were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,271 stocks rose, 2,322 declined and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

