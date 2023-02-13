Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 13

The BSE Sensex closed 0.41% lower at 60,740.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 0.48% to end at 17,770.90.
The BSE Sensex closed 251 points, or 0.41%, lower at 60,740.95, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 86 points, or 0.48%, to end at 17,770.90.
Titan, Larsen and Toubro, NTPC, Bajaj Auto and Eicher Motors were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and SEZ, State Bank of India, Infosys and TCS were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bears. About 1,271 stocks rose, 2,322 declined and 166 remained unchanged on the BSE.
