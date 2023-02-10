Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 10

The Sensex closed 0.20% lower at 60,682.70, while the Nifty declined 0.21% to end at 17,856.50.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 124 points, or 0.20%, lower at 60,682.70, while the NSE Nifty 50 declined 37 points, or 0.21%, to 17,856.50.
Tata Motors, UPL, Cipla, Hero MotoCorp, and Larsen and Toubro were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Enterprises, HCL Technologies, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel, and Coal India were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of bulls. About 1,874 stocks rose, 1,585 declined and 150 remained unchanged on the BSE.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.