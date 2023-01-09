Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 9

Sensex, Nifty End Higher, Snapping A Three-Day Losing Streak

Updated On 09 Jan 2023

Stock Benchmarks Rise

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 845 points or 1.41% higher at 60,747.31, while the NSE Nifty 50 rose by 242 points or 1.35% to close at 18,101.20.

Top Gainers

Mahindra and Mahindra, TCS, HCL Technologies, IndusInd Bank and Tech Mahindra were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

Top Laggards

Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Grasim Industries, Bajaj Auto and HDFC Life Insurance were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,047 rose, 1,582 declined and 170 remained unchanged on the BSE.

