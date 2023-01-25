Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 25

The Sensex closed 774 points or 1.27% lower at 60,205.06, while the Nifty eased 226 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95.
The Sensex closed 774 points or 1.27% lower at 60,205.06, while the Nifty eased 226 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95.
Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Hindalco, and Maruti Suzuki India were the top gainers in the gauge.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,136 stocks rose, 2,378 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.