Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 25

The Sensex closed 774 points or 1.27% lower at 60,205.06, while the Nifty eased 226 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95.

Updated On 25 Jan 2023

Benchmark Indices Decline

The Sensex closed 774 points or 1.27% lower at 60,205.06, while the Nifty eased 226 points or 1.25% to end at 17,891.95.

The Gainers

Bajaj Auto, Hindustan Unilever, Britannia, Hindalco, and Maruti Suzuki India were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, SBI, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Bank and HDFC were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,136 stocks rose, 2,378 declined and 132 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

India's Maiden Sovereign Green Bond: Here's All You Need To Know

Why Is A Good Credit Score Important?

A White Card For The First Time In The History Of Football; What Does It Stand For?
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe