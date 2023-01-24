Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 24

Sensex closed 37 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,978.75, while the Nifty 50 Index was relatively flat, down 0.25 point at 18,118.30
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 37 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,978.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was relatively flat, down 0.25 points at 18,118.30.
Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.
Axis Bank, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Power Grid Corp of India, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,528 stocks rose, 1,978 declined and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.