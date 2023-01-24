Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 24

Sensex closed 37 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,978.75, while the Nifty 50 Index was relatively flat, down 0.25 point at 18,118.30

Updated On 24 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Largely Flat

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 37 points, or 0.06%, higher at 60,978.75, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index was relatively flat, down 0.25 points at 18,118.30.

The Gainers

Tata Motors, Maruti Suzuki India, Bajaj Auto, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Axis Bank, Hindalco, Dr Reddy's Laboratories, Power Grid Corp of India, and SBI Life Insurance were the top losers among the Nifty constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,528 stocks rose, 1,978 declined and 144 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

7 Easy Steps To Open An SBI Account Without Visiting The Branch

Petrol Diesel Price Today On January 24, 2023 In Major Indian Cities

Best Ways To Use Your Credit Card Reward Points
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe