Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 19

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 187 points, or 0.31%, lower at 60,858.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 58 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,107.85.
Coal India, UPL, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., BPCL, and Tata Steel and were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,591 stocks rose, 1,914 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.