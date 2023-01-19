Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 19

Updated On 19 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty Snap Gaining Streak

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 187 points, or 0.31%, lower at 60,858.43, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 58 points, or 0.32%, to close at 18,107.85.

The Gainers

Coal India, UPL, Oil and Natural Gas Corp., BPCL, and Tata Steel and were the top gainers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Asian Paints, Tata Motors, IndusInd Bank, and Kotak Mahindra Bank were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,591 stocks rose, 1,914 declined, and 121 remained unchanged on the BSE.

