Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 17

Sensex and Nifty ended with gains on Tuesday.

Updated On 17 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty Climb Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 563 points, or 0.94%, higher at 60,655.72, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 159 points, or 0.89%, to close at 18,053.30.

Top Gainers

Larsen and Toubro, Hindustan Unilever, HDFC, HCL Technologies, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers among the Nifty constituents.

Top Laggards

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finserv, IndusInd Bank, Wipro, Tata Steel and Bajaj Finance were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,714 stocks rose, 1,787 declined, and 143 remained unchanged on the BSE.

