Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 13

India's benchmark stock indices reversed earlier losses to end higher on Friday, tracking a firm global market.

Updated On 13 Jan 2023

Sensex and Nifty Reverse Losses, End Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex ended with 303 points, or 0.51%, gains at 60,261.18 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 98 points, or 0.55%, higher at 17,956.60.

The Gainers

IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Infosys were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.

The Laggards

Titan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Nestle India, ITC, and Larsen & Toubro were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,004 rose, 1,484 declined and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Lisa Marie Presley Passes Away; See The Life Story Of Legendary Elvis Presley's Late Daughter

NRIs From 10 Countries Will Soon Be Able To Make UPI Payments

Latest Interest Rates For Senior Citizens Saving Scheme, PPF, NSC, And More
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe