Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 13

India's benchmark stock indices reversed earlier losses to end higher on Friday, tracking a firm global market.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended with 303 points, or 0.51%, gains at 60,261.18 while the NSE Nifty 50 closed 98 points, or 0.55%, higher at 17,956.60.
IndusInd Bank, Adani Enterprises, Tata Steel, Eicher Motors and Infosys were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
Titan, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise, Nestle India, ITC, and Larsen & Toubro were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 2,004 rose, 1,484 declined and 146 remained unchanged on the BSE.