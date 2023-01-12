Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 12

Sensex ended 148 points, or 0.25%, lower at 59,958.03, while the Nifty 50 eased 38 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,858.20.

Updated On 12 Jan 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 148 points, or 0.25%, lower at 59,958.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 38 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,858.20.

The Gainers

SBI Life Insurance, Ultratech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Laggards

Divi's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,616 stocks rose, 1,878 declined, and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Key Takeaways From Auto Expo 2023

Oscar 2023 Reminder List: RRR, The Kashmir Files, Kantara Among The Films Eligible For Oscars

Union Budget 2023: Interesting Facts From The History Of Indian Budget
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe