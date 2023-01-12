Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 12

Sensex ended 148 points, or 0.25%, lower at 59,958.03, while the Nifty 50 eased 38 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,858.20.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 148 points, or 0.25%, lower at 59,958.03, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 38 points, or 0.21%, to end at 17,858.20.
SBI Life Insurance, Ultratech Cement, Larsen and Toubro, HCL Technologies and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Divi's Laboratories, Reliance Industries, BPCL, Axis Bank, and Tata Motors were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,616 stocks rose, 1,878 declined, and 158 remained unchanged on the BSE.