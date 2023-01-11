Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 11

Sensex, Nifty End Marginally Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 10 points, or 0.02%, lower at 60,105.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 lost 19 points, or 0.1%, to end at 17,895.70.

The Gainers

Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ultratech Cement, BPCL, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Laggards

Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, and Coal India were the top losers in the gauge.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,866 stocks rose, 1,627 declined and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.

