Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Jan. 11

Here's a look at all that went on in the stock market Jan. 11.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 10 points, or 0.02%, lower at 60,105.50, while the NSE Nifty 50 lost 19 points, or 0.1%, to end at 17,895.70.
Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical, Ultratech Cement, BPCL, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers among the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
Bharti Airtel, Cipla, Divi's Laboratories, Apollo Hospitals, and Coal India were the top losers in the gauge.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,866 stocks rose, 1,627 declined and 148 remained unchanged on the BSE.