Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 6

Divi's Laboratories, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top losers on the NSE.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 335 points, or 0.55%, lower at 60,506.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index eased 90 points, or 0.50%, to end at 17,764.6.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Apollo Hospital Enterprise and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers in the gauge.
Divi's Laboratories, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,822 stocks rose, 1,696 declined and 225 remained unchanged on the BSE.