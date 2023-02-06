Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 6

Updated On 06 Feb 2023

Sensex, Nifty End Lower

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 335 points, or 0.55%, lower at 60,506.9, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index eased 90 points, or 0.50%, to end at 17,764.6.

The Gainers

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, IndusInd Bank, BPCL, Apollo Hospital Enterprise and Hero MotoCorp were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Divi's Laboratories, JSW Steel, Hindalco Industries, Tata Steel and Infosys were the top losers among the NSE Nifty 50 Index constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bulls. About 1,822 stocks rose, 1,696 declined and 225 remained unchanged on the BSE.

