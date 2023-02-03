Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 3

Sensex closed 1,000 points or 1.52% higher at 60,841.88 while the Nifty 50 gained 244 points or 1.38% to close at 17,854.05.
The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,000 points or 1.52% higher at 60,841.88 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 244 points or 1.38% to close at 17,854.05.
Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Titan Co., Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.
Divi's Laboatories, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco, and HDFC Life Insurance were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.
The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,359 stocks rose, 2,174 declined and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.