Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 3

Sensex closed 1,000 points or 1.52% higher at 60,841.88 while the Nifty 50 gained 244 points or 1.38% to close at 17,854.05.

Updated On 03 Feb 2023

Sensex, Nifty Reverse Losses

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 1,000 points or 1.52% higher at 60,841.88 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 244 points or 1.38% to close at 17,854.05.

 Read Full Story Here

The Gainers

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Titan Co., Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, and HDFC Bank were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Divi's Laboatories, BPCL, Tata Consumer Products, Hindalco, and HDFC Life Insurance were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,359 stocks rose, 2,174 declined and 135 remained unchanged on the BSE.

More Stories

Microsoft Introduces ChatGPT-Powered Teams Premium; All You Need To Know

ChatGPT Plus Subscription: Everything You Need To Know

Petrol And Diesel Prices Today, 3rd February 2023
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe