Here's What Happened In Stock Market On Feb. 1

Sensex closed 158 points, or 0.27%, higher at 59,708.08, while the Nifty 50 eased 46 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,616.30.

Updated On 01 Feb 2023

Sensex, Nifty Mixed After Volatile Budget Session 

The S&P BSE Sensex closed 158 points, or 0.27%, higher at 59,708.08, while the NSE Nifty 50 eased 46 points, or 0.26%, to end at 17,616.30.

The Gainers

ITC Bank, Tata Steel, ICICI Bank, JSW Steel, and Britannia Industries were the top gainers in the gauge.

The Laggards

Adani Enterprises, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, HDFC Life Insurance, SBI Life Insurance, and Bajaj Finserv and were the top losers amongst the NSE Nifty 50 constituents.

The Market Wrap

The market breadth was skewed in favour of the bears. About 1,279 stocks rose, 2,262 declined and 108 remained unchanged on the BSE.

