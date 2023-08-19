Here's The List Of 'Best Foods And Drinks In India', As Per TasteAtlas

From Butter Chicken to Mango Lassi, here are the top 9 popular foods and drinks.

Updated On 09:33 AM IST, 19 Aug 2023

On India's 77th Independence Day, TasteAtlas, an encyclopaedia for flavours from across the world released a list of top 50 food and drinks in the country. Take a look:

Image source: Freepik

1. Chai Masala

Rating: 4.8

Image source: Unsplash

2. Butter Garlic Naan

Rating: 4.8

Image source: Freepik

3. Garam Masala

Rating: 4.7

Image source: Unsplash

4. Mango Lassi

Rating: 4.7

Image source: Unsplash

5. Naan

Rating: 4.6

Image source: Freepik

6. Butter Chicken

Rating: 4.6

Image source: Freepik

7. Tandoori (technique)

Rating: 4.6

Image source: Unsplash

8. Tikka

Rating: 4.6

Image source: Unsplash

9. Thali

Rating: 4.6

Image source: Freepik

More Stories

10 Best Horror Movies Of 2023 So Far

Stunning Images From The ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy Tour 2023

Top Seven Business And Stock Market News Of The Day You Can't Miss — Aug. 18
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe