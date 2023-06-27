Here's Team India's Full Schedule For ICC World Cup 2023

India will take on 5-time World Cup winners Australia in their opening game of the tournament.
ICC has announced the much-awaited schedule for the ODI World Cup which will be held in India from October 5 onwards. The 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin league featuring 45 matches followed by the semifinals and the final. Take a look at Indian team's fixtures:
Date: Sunday, October 8
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Date: Wednesday, October 11
Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
Date: Sunday, October 15
Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad
Date: Thursday, October 19
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
Date: Sunday, October 22
Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala
Date: Sunday, October 29
Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow
Date: Thursday, November 2
Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
Date: Sunday, November 5
Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata
Date: Saturday, November 11
Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru