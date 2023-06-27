Here's Team India's Full Schedule For ICC World Cup 2023

India will take on 5-time World Cup winners Australia in their opening game of the tournament.

Updated On 02:55 PM IST, 27 Jun 2023

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Schedule Out

ICC has announced the much-awaited schedule for the ODI World Cup which will be held in India from October 5 onwards. The 10 teams will play each other once in a round-robin league featuring 45 matches followed by the semifinals and the final. Take a look at Indian team's fixtures:

India vs Australia

Date: Sunday, October 8

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

India vs Afghanistan

Date: Wednesday, October 11

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

India vs Pakistan

Date: Sunday, October 15

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

India vs Bangladesh

Date: Thursday, October 19

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

India vs New Zealand

Date: Sunday, October 22

Venue: Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamsala

India vs England

Date: Sunday, October 29

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

India vs Qualifier 2

Date: Thursday, November 2

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

India vs South Africa

Date: Sunday, November 5

Venue: Eden Gardens, Kolkata

India vs Qualifier 1

Date: Saturday, November 11

Venue: M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

