Here's How To Use WhatsApp's Instant Video Messages Feature

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg on Thursday announced that WhatsApp users will now be able to instantly record and share a video message in their chats. "It's as easy as sending a quick voice message," he said.
Launch the WhatsApp app on your smartphone. Make sure you have the latest version installed.
Select the chat or conversation with the recipient to whom you want to send the video message.
In the chatbox, you'll see a microphone icon for voice messages. Tap on that icon to switch to video.
Hold the camera icon to start recording your video message. You have up to 60 seconds to record your message. While recording, you can swipe up to lock the recording. This will allow you to record without holding the button continuously.
After recording the video, release the camera icon to stop the recording. Your video message will be sent to the chosen recipient.
Videos will play automatically on mute when opened in a chat, and tapping on the video will start the sound.
Video messages are protected with end-to-end encryption to keep your messages secure, WhatsApp said.
Video messages have begun rolling out and will be available to everyone in the coming weeks.