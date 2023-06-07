Here Are World’s Top Expensive Cities For Expats In 2023

New York has overtaken Hong Kong as the world’s most expensive city to live in as an expat, according to ECA International study.
New York surpassed Hong Kong to become the world’s most expensive city for an expat, while Geneva and London remained in third and fourth places, respectively.
Here are the world’s top 10 most expensive cities for expats to live.
Singapore rose from 13th place last year, breaking into the top five for the first time. Dubai jumped to the 12th position, aided by rising rents caused by an influx of Russian expatriates.
Turkey's Istanbul is the biggest riser of the year, which climbed 95 spots to 108th place, on the back of surge in prices driven by President Erdogan’s economic policies.
Although the rankings of most European cities increased, Norwegian and Swedish cities experienced a decline due to weakened currencies. Additionally, French cities faced a setback due to lower inflation rates.
Chinese cities fell in the rankings due to the impact of a weaker currency and a lower inflation rate relative to other countries.
ECA International analyses the cost of consumer goods and services, factoring in rental costs in areas typically inhabited by expats. It ranks 207 cities in 120 countries and territories around the world.