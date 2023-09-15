Here Are The World's 10 Best Companies Of 2023 As Per TIME Magazine

7 of the world's 10 best companies are located in the United States of America.

Updated On 05:01 PM IST, 15 Sep 2023

TIME Magazine has revealed its annual list of World's Best Companies. These rankings are based on a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG, or sustainability) data. 

1. Microsoft, USA

Overall Score: 96.46

Industry: IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment

2. Apple, USA

Overall Score: 96.36

Industry: IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment

3. Alphabet, USA

Overall Score: 95.18

Industry: Technology, Media & Services

4. Meta Platforms, USA

Overall Score: 94.85

Industry: Technology, Media & Services

5. Accenture, Ireland

Overall Score: 94.43

Industry: Professional Services

6. Pfizer, USA

Overall Score: 93.75

Industry: Chemicals, Drugs & Biotechnology

7. American Express, USA

Overall Score: 92.46

Industry: Banking & Financial Services

8. Electricite de France, France

Overall Score: 92.40

Industry: Utilities

9. BMW Group, Germany

Overall Score: 91.95

Industry: Automotive Industry & Suppliers

10. Dell Technologies, USA

Overall Score: 91.59

Industry: IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment

