Here Are The World's 10 Best Companies Of 2023 As Per TIME Magazine

7 of the world's 10 best companies are located in the United States of America.
TIME Magazine has revealed its annual list of World's Best Companies. These rankings are based on a formula of revenue growth, employee-satisfaction surveys, and rigorous environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG, or sustainability) data.
Overall Score: 96.46
Industry: IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment
Overall Score: 96.36
Industry: IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment
Overall Score: 95.18
Industry: Technology, Media & Services
Overall Score: 94.85
Industry: Technology, Media & Services
Overall Score: 94.43
Industry: Professional Services
Overall Score: 93.75
Industry: Chemicals, Drugs & Biotechnology
Overall Score: 92.46
Industry: Banking & Financial Services
Overall Score: 92.40
Industry: Utilities
Overall Score: 91.95
Industry: Automotive Industry & Suppliers
Overall Score: 91.59
Industry: IT, Electronics, Hardware & Equipment