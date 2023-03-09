Here Are The Top Stories On March 9

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category.
The IMD forecast a hot summer with 'above normal' temperatures in most parts of the country.
Ambit initiated coverage on the stock with a 'sell' rating and target price of Rs 5,028.
"We are far below the trend line, and the risk of a big crash is higher when the market is far above the trend line," Mehra said.
Treasury single account and single nodal account helped save over Rs 10,000 crore in interest payments, according to a top official.
The acquisition will accelerate Jio's leadership in production of telecom network products, said Mathew Oommen.
Multiple false starts, delayed hearings and last-minute reversals kept the proceedings alive.