Here Are The Top Stories On March 9

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:10 PM IST

Reliance Brings Back The Iconic Campa Cola

The Campa portfolio will initially include Campa Cola, Campa Lemon and Campa Orange in the sparkling beverage category.

Jefferies Predicts How Sales Will Improve For Key Summer Bets

The IMD forecast a hot summer with 'above normal' temperatures in most parts of the country.

Why Ambit Has Initiated Coverage On Bajaj Finance With A 'Sell'

Ambit initiated coverage on the stock with a 'sell' rating and target price of Rs 5,028.

Indian Market Does Not Face Huge Downside Risk, Says Devina Mehra

"We are far below the trend line, and the risk of a big crash is higher when the market is far above the trend line," Mehra said.

How Operational Reforms Helped Cut Interest Payments

Treasury single account and single nodal account helped save over Rs 10,000 crore in interest payments, according to a top official.

Reliance Jio Unit Radisys To Acquire Mimosa Networks

The acquisition will accelerate Jio's leadership in production of telecom network products, said Mathew Oommen.

Jaypee Infratech: Has The Unending Insolvency Finally Run Its Course?

Multiple false starts, delayed hearings and last-minute reversals kept the proceedings alive.

