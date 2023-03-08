Here Are The Top Stories On March 8

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:05 PM IST

Private Life Insurers Outpace LIC As Industry Revenue Dips In February

Life insurers' revenue fell 17% over last February to Rs 22,484 crore.

Women Face The Brunt Of Climate Change

Women and men often have different roles, responsibilities and access to resources, impacting how they adapt to climate change.

Cipla Shares Turn Volatile After Jefferies Cuts Target Price

Cipla's target price was cut to Rs 900 from Rs 1,100 while retaining 'hold' rating by Jefferies.

Foreign Investors Have Cheaper EM Options To Pricey India Stocks: RockCreek

In 2022, there were record U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes and there may still be significant amount of tightening ahead.

Focus Will Be On Wealth Protection In 2023, Says Ayaz Motiwala

India's nominal rate of return may be capped at around 13-15% in 2023 due to high inflation.

Adani Group Stocks Rise After Prepaying Debt Worth Rs 7,374 Crore

A total of 23.3 crore shares will be released as part of the latest prepayment.

Kotak Upgrades Tata Steel To 'Buy' On Attractive Risk-Reward Ratio

The stock trades at 5 times its EV/Ebitda ratio for FY25 versus Kotak's target of 6.4 times, offering "attractive" risk-reward.

L&T Well Positioned To Benefit From Government Capex Push: Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgrades the target price on L&T to Rs 2,827 from Rs 2,401.

Top 7 Countries Which Indian Citizens Can Visit Visa Free in 2023

Latest FD Rates: Kotak vs Indian Bank vs Bajaj Finance vs BoB vs Axis Bank

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 8
