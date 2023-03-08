Here Are The Top Stories On March 8

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Life insurers' revenue fell 17% over last February to Rs 22,484 crore.
Women and men often have different roles, responsibilities and access to resources, impacting how they adapt to climate change.
Cipla's target price was cut to Rs 900 from Rs 1,100 while retaining 'hold' rating by Jefferies.
In 2022, there were record U.S. Federal Reserve rate hikes and there may still be significant amount of tightening ahead.
India's nominal rate of return may be capped at around 13-15% in 2023 due to high inflation.
A total of 23.3 crore shares will be released as part of the latest prepayment.
The stock trades at 5 times its EV/Ebitda ratio for FY25 versus Kotak's target of 6.4 times, offering "attractive" risk-reward.
Morgan Stanley upgrades the target price on L&T to Rs 2,827 from Rs 2,401.