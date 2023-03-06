Here Are The Top Stories On March 6

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:33 PM IST

Jupiter Doesn't Want To Be A Neobank. But Then, What Is It?

Jupiter appears to have plans to apply for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license.

Tech Mahindra Built Around Customers, Not An Individual: CP Gurnani

CP Gurnani says Tech Mahindra has spun off its products and platforms into a separate vertical.

What High-Frequency Indicators Tell Us About India's Growth Cycle

High-frequency indicators present a mixed picture, with several continuing to pick up while others show a loss in momentum.

Cooling Appliance Makers Bet On Summer Heat To Revive Fortunes

The white goods industry is expected to grow 15-20% in FY24.

Rural Economy Continues To Recover Amid Heatwave Concerns

India's rural economy continues to show a pick up even as it faces fresh headwinds.

Here’s What Investors Need To Know About Sovereign Gold Bonds

Only invest in the sovereign gold bond if you have the willingness to hold for five to eight years, say experts.

Retail Auto Sales Rise In February, But Remain Below Pre-Covid Levels

Total sales rose 16% YoY to 17.75 lakh units but were 8% lower compared to the pre-Covid month of February 2020.

Hero MotoCorp Inks Pact For Premium Electric Two-Wheelers

Sovereign Gold Bond New Tranche Opens: What Investors Need To Know

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 6
