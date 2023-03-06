Here Are The Top Stories On March 6

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Jupiter appears to have plans to apply for a non-banking financial company (NBFC) license.
CP Gurnani says Tech Mahindra has spun off its products and platforms into a separate vertical.
High-frequency indicators present a mixed picture, with several continuing to pick up while others show a loss in momentum.
The white goods industry is expected to grow 15-20% in FY24.
India's rural economy continues to show a pick up even as it faces fresh headwinds.
Only invest in the sovereign gold bond if you have the willingness to hold for five to eight years, say experts.
Total sales rose 16% YoY to 17.75 lakh units but were 8% lower compared to the pre-Covid month of February 2020.