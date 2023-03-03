Here Are The Top Stories On March 3

Adani Assets 'Irreplaceable', Says GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain

GQG Partners bought 3.4% stake in Adani Enterprises, 4.1% in Adani Ports, 2.5% in Adani Transmission, and 3.5% in Adani Green.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.