Here Are The Top Stories On March 3

The inventory at the industry level rose to 2.19 lakh units from 1.84 lakh units last month.
GQG Partners bought 3.4% stake in Adani Enterprises, 4.1% in Adani Ports, 2.5% in Adani Transmission, and 3.5% in Adani Green.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Matthews says Asia will do well this year as the region's economies are generally not highly indebted.
Citbank India's customer base for credit cards and deposits saw a drop of 30% between June 2021 and January 2023.
Greenium is the pricing of green bonds, where the funds raised are meant to be used specifically for sustainable projects.
While SEBI's focus should be on enforcement, some rules for tackling cases which have grey facts should be introduced.
Telecom operators need reliable infrastructure to maximise flexibility in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.
Demand for experienced professionals is rising, while it is stagnating for young talent.