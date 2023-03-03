Here Are The Top Stories On March 3

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:50 PM IST

Maruti Lists Major Risks To Auto Sector In 2023–24

The inventory at the industry level rose to 2.19 lakh units from 1.84 lakh units last month.

 Tap To Read

Adani Assets 'Irreplaceable', Says GQG Partners' Rajiv Jain

GQG Partners bought 3.4% stake in Adani Enterprises, 4.1% in Adani Ports, 2.5% in Adani Transmission, and 3.5% in Adani Green.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read

India Best Asian Market To Invest, Says Julius Baer's Mark Matthews

Matthews says Asia will do well this year as the region's economies are generally not highly indebted.

 Read

The Story Of Citibank's Deserting Customers

Citbank India's customer base for credit cards and deposits saw a drop of 30% between June 2021 and January 2023.

 Tap To Read

Government, RBI Discuss Merits Of Green Bond Issue When 'Greenium' Is Low

Greenium is the pricing of green bonds, where the funds raised are meant to be used specifically for sustainable projects.

 Read More

Crackdown On YouTubers: SEBI's Investigation Looks Solid, Experts Say

While SEBI's focus should be on enforcement, some rules for tackling cases which have grey facts should be introduced.

 Tap To Read

Tech Mahindra, Red Hat To Help Telecom Operators Move 5G Workload To Cloud

Telecom operators need reliable infrastructure to maximise flexibility in hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

 Tap To Read

Hiring Outlook Favours The Old Guard

Demand for experienced professionals is rising, while it is stagnating for young talent.

 Read

More Stories

Honda City 2023 Launched: Check Price, Features & Specifications

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 3

New Bajaj Chetak EV: Check Price, Specifications, And Features
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe