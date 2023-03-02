Here Are The Top Stories On March 2

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:09 PM IST

Here's What Macquarie Says About Railway Stocks

Macquarie has assigned an "underperform" rating to BHEL, while maintaining an "outperform" rating on Siemens India.

SEBI Cracks Down On YouTubers Engaged In Stock Manipulation

The regulator bars YouTube creators as it steps up vigil against market manipulation through social media.

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Supreme Court Sets Up A Panel

The Supreme Court directed SEBI to investigate the allegations and submit its report within two months.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

EV Cab Startup Evera Raises Rs 60 Crore

On potential competition from BluSmart and industry giants Uber and Ola, its management said the market is large enough for more players.

PVR-Inox To Add 200 Screens Every Year, Says Ajay Bijli

PVR-Inox have opened 143 screens in 21 cities this fiscal, bringing the total number of screens to 1,658 in 113 cities.

Hekhani Jakhlau Becomes First Woman Elected To Nagaland Assembly

Jakhalu, the NDPP candidate for the Dimapur III seat, defeated her nearest rival by 1,536 votes.

Airtel, Reliance Jio Seen Spending Less On 5G Rollout Than 4G

ICICI Securities expects Airtel and Reliance Jio to spend Rs 66,600 crore and Rs 94,000 crore, respectively, on 5G rollout by FY27.

UPI-PayNow Link Sets The Stage For Adoption Of Central Bank Digital Currencies

The ambition of using e-rupee for cross-border transactions will hinge a lot on how much the RBI can do to make it popular.

More Stories

EPFO Higher Pension: Apply On EPFO Portal With These 6 Easy Steps

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 2

WPL 2023: Which Bollywood Stars Are Going To Perform At The Opening Ceremony
