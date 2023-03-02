Here Are The Top Stories On March 2

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Macquarie has assigned an "underperform" rating to BHEL, while maintaining an "outperform" rating on Siemens India.
The regulator bars YouTube creators as it steps up vigil against market manipulation through social media.
The Supreme Court directed SEBI to investigate the allegations and submit its report within two months.
On potential competition from BluSmart and industry giants Uber and Ola, its management said the market is large enough for more players.
PVR-Inox have opened 143 screens in 21 cities this fiscal, bringing the total number of screens to 1,658 in 113 cities.
Jakhalu, the NDPP candidate for the Dimapur III seat, defeated her nearest rival by 1,536 votes.
ICICI Securities expects Airtel and Reliance Jio to spend Rs 66,600 crore and Rs 94,000 crore, respectively, on 5G rollout by FY27.
The ambition of using e-rupee for cross-border transactions will hinge a lot on how much the RBI can do to make it popular.