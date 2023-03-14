Here Are The Top Stories On March 14

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 6:49 PM IST

How Do Bank Rescues In India Fare Versus The U.S.?

Lessons for Indian regulators from the Silicon Valley Bank rescue.

Ordeal Of A Startup Founder With Funds Stuck At The Collapsed SVB

The unprecedented crisis has left founders scrambling to meet payroll requirements.

Not Much Downside From Here, Says CK Narayan

One Stock Stands Out Among CLSA's Key Summer Bets

CLSA picked its key bets as an early onset of summer is expected to aid makers of aerated beverages and juices to ice cream.

Recent Correction Makes Macrotech Developers Attractive: Kotak

Shares of Macrotech Developers has corrected 17.2% since it started the declining trend from March 3.

Century Plyboards Says Rural Slump Hasn't Hurt Demand

The demand environment has been sluggish due to the interest rates shooting up and burdening consumers with rising EMIs.

Top Five Economic Bills On The Parliament's Agenda

Around 35 bills are pending for approval before both the Houses, according to government records.

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On March 14

Nokia C12 Launched In India: Check Specs, Price, Availability

Heatwave Warning Issued Across India: Here Are The Do's And Don'ts
