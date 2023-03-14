Here Are The Top Stories On March 14

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Lessons for Indian regulators from the Silicon Valley Bank rescue.
The unprecedented crisis has left founders scrambling to meet payroll requirements.
CLSA picked its key bets as an early onset of summer is expected to aid makers of aerated beverages and juices to ice cream.
Shares of Macrotech Developers has corrected 17.2% since it started the declining trend from March 3.
The demand environment has been sluggish due to the interest rates shooting up and burdening consumers with rising EMIs.
Around 35 bills are pending for approval before both the Houses, according to government records.