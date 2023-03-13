Here Are The Top Stories On March 13

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
SVB U.K. held deposits worth about $8.1 billion when it failed.
The collapse of SVB is a wake-up call for banks to improve balance sheet modeling and have a robust risk management program.
Sequentially, the CPI inflation increased 0.17% in February.
Silicon Valley Bank's collapse has caused concern worldwide but Indian banks appear well-placed to handle similar problems.
Mining will be carried out according to the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment, said Pralhad Joshi.
Fertiliser subsidy and defence pension are a significant expenditure item in the second supplementary demand for grants.
Reliance Capital's insolvency will see further delays as Torrent approaches the apex court against the NCLAT order.
Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster 'RRR' charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'.