Here Are The Top Stories On March 13

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:27 PM IST

HSBC Buys SVB's U.K. Unit For £1 In Deal Facilitated By BoE, Government

SVB U.K. held deposits worth about $8.1 billion when it failed.

Four Flaws That SVB Crisis Highlights In The Banking Sector, According To BCG

The collapse of SVB is a wake-up call for banks to improve balance sheet modeling and have a robust risk management program.

Retail Inflation Eases To 6.44% In February

Sequentially, the CPI inflation increased 0.17% in February.

Indian Banks Are Well-Placed To Handle SVB-Like Stress, Says Jefferies

Silicon Valley Bank's collapse has caused concern worldwide but Indian banks appear well-placed to handle similar problems.

Lithium Reserves In Jammu And Kashmir To Be Auctioned: Mines Minister

Mining will be carried out according to the environmental clearance granted by the Ministry of Environment, said Pralhad Joshi.

Government Seeks Nod For Rs 2.7 Lakh Crore Additional Spending

Fertiliser subsidy and defence pension are a significant expenditure item in the second supplementary demand for grants.

Reliance Capital Insolvency: Supreme Court Agrees To Hear Torrent's Appeal

Reliance Capital's insolvency will see further delays as Torrent approaches the apex court against the NCLAT order.

'Naatu Naatu' From SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' Creates Oscars History

Filmmaker SS Rajamouli's period action blockbuster 'RRR' charted history by becoming the first Indian track to win the Academy Award in the Best Original Song category for 'Naatu Naatu'.

