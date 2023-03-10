Here Are The Top Stories On March 10

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:13 PM IST

Rohit Jawa To Succeed Sanjiv Mehta As CEO At HUL

Jawa has been appointed for five consecutive years from June 27.

 Read

Passenger Vehicle Dispatches Beat Fiscal-Year Record With A Month To Spare

The sales were 30% higher in April–February compared with the same period a year earlier.

 Read More

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Jump 25% In February: AMFI Data

 Tap To Read

Tata Tech Files For IPO; Tata Motors, Other Investors To Sell 23.6%

Tata Technologies IPO will be a pure offer for sale by Tata Motors, Alpha TC Holdings and Tata Capital.

 Read

IIP: India's Industrial Output Grew 5.2% In January

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 5.2% in January, as against 4.7% in December 2022.

 Tap To Read

Sectors That Foreign Investors Bought And Sold In Second Half Of February

Foreign institutions have net sold Indian stocks worth Rs 20,153 crore so far in 2023.

 Tap To Read

RBI Concludes 14-Day Variable Repo Rate Auction

RBI said in its statement that the auction was held keeping in mind the evolving liquidity conditions.

 Read More

