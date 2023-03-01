Here Are The Top Stories On March 1

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 9:01 PM IST

NSE Gets Nod From SEBI For WTI Crude, Natural Gas Futures Contracts

The launch date of WTI crude oil and natural gas contracts will be announced soon, says NSE's Sriram Krishnan.

Your Dairy Bill Will Continue To Pinch As Heatwave Worsens

Prices are likely to remain high at least until the next 'flush' season that begins from October.

Why 5G Rollouts For Bharti Airtel And Reliance Jio Are Different

There are three key factors that are affecting the quality and usage of the 5G experience on Airtel's and Jio's networks.

Adani Enterprises Jumps Over 30% In Two Days

The surge came after a report said Adani Enterprises has secured a $3 billion credit line from a Middle Eastern sovereign fund.

Mutual Fund Units To Be Frozen If Investors Don't Update Their Nominees

A nomination can be made either at the time of the initial application for the purchase of units or at a later date.

GST Collections In February Dip Below Rs 1.5 Lakh Crore

GST revenue collected in February stood at Rs 1,49,577 crore.

RBI Asks DoT To Tighten KYC, Create Number Database To Curb Cyberfrauds

RBI has also asked DoT to maintain a centralised website with hotlisted numbers that have been used to perpetrate fraud.

GDP Growth Forecast Of 7% For Full Year A Tad Optimistic, Say Economists

Economists expect GDP growth for the full year to be lower than official estimates.

