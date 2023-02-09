Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 9

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Foreign institutional investors have remained net sellers of Rs 47,455.4 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.
Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes jumped 71.8% from the previous month to Rs 12,546.5 crore in January.
Ambuja Cements' focus remains on expansion and removing bottlenecks on existing capacities, the brokerage note said.
The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.23% higher at 60,806.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.12% to close at 17,893.45.
Adani Total Gas' Q3 tax expenses rose to Rs 52.67 crore, compared to Rs 48.20 crore in the previous quarter.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
Hindalco Industries' Q3 revenue was up 6% year-on-year on higher sales and better operational performance in India.