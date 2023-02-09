Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 9

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 09 Feb 2023

Sectors FIIs Bought, Sold In Second Half Of January

Foreign institutional investors have remained net sellers of Rs 47,455.4 crore of Indian stocks so far in 2023.

 Read More

Equity Mutual Fund Inflows Surge 71.8% In January

Net investments in equity and equity-linked schemes jumped 71.8% from the previous month to Rs 12,546.5 crore in January.

 Tap To Read

Morgan Stanley Upgrades Ambuja Cements Rating To 'Equal-Weight'

Ambuja Cements' focus remains on expansion and removing bottlenecks on existing capacities, the brokerage note said.

 Tap To Read

Sensex, Nifty Close Marginally Higher

The S&P BSE Sensex ended 0.23% higher at 60,806.22, while the NSE Nifty 50 Index gained 0.12% to close at 17,893.45.

 Read More

Adani Total Gas' Q3 Profit Falls On Lower Volume

Adani Total Gas' Q3 tax expenses rose to Rs 52.67 crore, compared to Rs 48.20 crore in the previous quarter.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read More

Hindalco's Q3 Profit Misses Estimates On Lower Margin

Hindalco Industries' Q3 revenue was up 6% year-on-year on higher sales and better operational performance in India.

 Read More

More Stories

5 New WhatsApp Status Features That Are On Your Way

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 9

Everything You Can Do With The New AI-Powered Bing And Microsoft Edge
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe