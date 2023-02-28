Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 28

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
Cipla got eight observations after the U.S. FDA conducted a current good manufacturing practices inspection at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.
A Bloomberg poll of 41 economists had estimated the Q3 GDP growth at 4.7%.
India's logistics firms could benefit from the low base in Q1FY24 and follow-up to the National Logistics Policy.
The RBI has begun implementing more stringent supervisory checks on lenders.
The price hike due to real driving emission norms was lower than expected in the diesel car category.
India's record demand for green jobs was led by metropolitan cities, says Foundit.
The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 11.91 lakh crore in the first 10 months of FY23.
Damani says if investors can't find good stocks, they should opt for an 'attractive fund'.
The outage appears to have impacted net banking and the mobile application for some of the bank's customers.