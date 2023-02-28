Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 28

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 7:01 PM IST

U.S. Drug Regulator Flags Quality, Procedural Lapses At Cipla Facility

Cipla got eight observations after the U.S. FDA conducted a current good manufacturing practices inspection at its Pithampur facility in Madhya Pradesh.

 Read

India's GDP Growth Slows To 4.4% In Q3; Pegged At 7% For Full Year

A Bloomberg poll of 41 economists had estimated the Q3 GDP growth at 4.7%.

 Read

Here's Why Jefferies Has A 'Buy' On Most Of India's Logistics Firms

India's logistics firms could benefit from the low base in Q1FY24 and follow-up to the National Logistics Policy.

 Read More

RBI Tightening Supervision Of Banks And NBFCs — BQ Exclusive

The RBI has begun implementing more stringent supervisory checks on lenders.

 Tap To Read

Passenger Vehicle Sales Slowed Down In February, Say Analysts

The price hike due to real driving emission norms was lower than expected in the diesel car category.

 Tap To Read

India's Green Job Postings Surged 81% In January

India's record demand for green jobs was led by metropolitan cities, says Foundit.

 Read

India's April-January Fiscal Deficit At 67.8% Of Full-Year Target

The central government's fiscal deficit stood at Rs 11.91 lakh crore in the first 10 months of FY23.

 Read

Ramesh Damani Suggests Next Best Option To Finding 'Attractive' Stocks

Damani says if investors can't find good stocks, they should opt for an 'attractive fund'.

 Read

HDFC Bank's Mobile Application, Netbanking Face Intermittent Outages

The outage appears to have impacted net banking and the mobile application for some of the bank's customers.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 28

World’s Top 10 Richest People: Elon Musk Beats Bernard Arnault To Top The List

National Science Day 2023: The Raman Effect, Significance And Theme
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe