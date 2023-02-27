Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 27

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The green vertical part of the Essar Group's energy arm will develop low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years.
The retail CBDC pilot has been live since December, but Mumbai's merchants are yet to see significant digital rupee activity.
The higher day temperature might lead to adverse effects on wheat approaching reproductive growth period, the IMD said.
The 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 7.4% on Monday.
Higher room rates and demand, strong occupancies and lower supply promises growth for India's hotels industry.
Firms have been absorbing higher input costs to aid demand, but they now look to pass on the burden as they chase profitability.
Strong residential cycles and cash flow, better affordability make residential real estate a top pick.
India has been listed as the 'third-most at-risk' nation globally due to climate change.