Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 27

Essar Energy Transition To Invest $3.6 Billion In Green Business

The green vertical part of the Essar Group's energy arm will develop low-carbon energy transition projects over the next five years.

India's e-Rupee: New Money With Wrinkles Of The Old

The retail CBDC pilot has been live since December, but Mumbai's merchants are yet to see significant digital rupee activity.

Farmers Seeing The Impact Of Heat Waves On Agriculture, Already

The higher day temperature might lead to adverse effects on wheat approaching reproductive growth period, the IMD said.

Here's Why India's 10-Year Bond Yield Spiked To Its Highest Since Nov. 7

The 10-year bond yield rose 3 basis points to 7.4% on Monday.

What Lies Ahead For India's Hotels Industry

Higher room rates and demand, strong occupancies and lower supply promises growth for India's hotels industry.

Bread To Hair Oil Set To Get Dearer As Input Cost Inflation Pinches

Firms have been absorbing higher input costs to aid demand, but they now look to pass on the burden as they chase profitability.

Why Jefferies Prefers Residential Property Despite The Sector's Underperformance

Strong residential cycles and cash flow, better affordability make residential real estate a top pick.

Urban India Is Underinsured For Climate Disasters Despite High Risk

India has been listed as the 'third-most at-risk' nation globally due to climate change.

