Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 24

SpiceJet Reports Profit In Q3 After Three Quarters On Other Income

SpiceJet's Q3 net profit rose 160% year-on-year to Rs 110.5 crore, according to its exchange filing.

El Nino Risks Derailing Nascent Rural Demand Recovery

A long summer with rainfall deficit could mean lower sowing and lower crop yields, hurting farm incomes.

Zee Entertainment Gets Interim Relief As NCLAT Stays Insolvency Order

The NCLAT has given IndusInd Bank two weeks to file its response.

Ajay Banga: A Diversity Advocate Who's Set To Be New World Bank Chief

U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Banga to head the World Bank Group.

Sri Lanka Approves Adani Green's $442 Million Wind Power Project

Adani Green received approval to set up two wind power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn, in Sri Lanka, for Rs 3,657 crore.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

What's Behind The Buyer Rush At DLF's Luxury Launch In Gurugram?

A luxury property consultant from Gurugram said unexpected competitive pricing by DLF also led to the rush.

Retired, But Not Out: Why The BJP Just Can’t Get Over Yediyurappa

National narratives have made Yediyurappa synonymous with the Lingayat vote, but that's not the only reason.

