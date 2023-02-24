Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 24

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
SpiceJet's Q3 net profit rose 160% year-on-year to Rs 110.5 crore, according to its exchange filing.
A long summer with rainfall deficit could mean lower sowing and lower crop yields, hurting farm incomes.
The NCLAT has given IndusInd Bank two weeks to file its response.
U.S. President Joe Biden has nominated Banga to head the World Bank Group.
Adani Green received approval to set up two wind power plants in Mannar and Pooneryn, in Sri Lanka, for Rs 3,657 crore.
A luxury property consultant from Gurugram said unexpected competitive pricing by DLF also led to the rush.
National narratives have made Yediyurappa synonymous with the Lingayat vote, but that's not the only reason.