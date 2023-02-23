Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 23

U.S. To Extend Assistance For Ukraine's Defence

The United States Treasury Secretary said they will continue to impose further sanctions with their allies.

How TCS Has Joined The Quest To Build The Car Of The Future

After over a century of business as usual, the auto industry is at an inflection point in terms of technology and product.

Heat Waves, El Nino Threat To India's Agriculture: Skymet President

February temperatures soared 6-10 degrees above normal, while indications of a El Nino condition could disrupt monsoons.

Zee Entertainment Insolvency: Punit Goenka Approaches NCLAT

Zee Entertainment chooses the appeal path. CEO Punit Goenka knocks at NCLAT's door for relief.

Options To Invest In International Equity Drying Up For Retail Investors

Indian investors will need to review their strategy to deploy funds in international assets.

Why Congress Deserves To Be The Fulcrum Of Opposition Unity

While Nitish Kumar urged the Congress to take the lead in uniting the opposition, the party says it’s aware of its role.

Need China's Cooperation For Debt Resolution In Countries: U.S. Treasury Secretary

Janet Yellen said her talks with Chinese officials were "constructive", and she expects progress on that front.

Schneider Electric To Add Five Factories In India

The cost of setting up these factories is estimated at Rs 1,400 crore in the next two years.

