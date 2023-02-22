Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 22

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 8:05 PM IST

MPC Minutes Show Divergence On Rate Hikes

MPC minutes show that members were divided over inflation concerns.

 Read More

NCLT Admits Zee Entertainment To Insolvency On IndusInd Bank Plea

The company failed to fulfill its guarantee under an agreement between the bank and Siti Networks.

 Read

RBI To Boost Share Of Offsite Supervision To 70–75% In 3–5 Years

The RBI has already been stress-testing its offsite supervision activities in real-world situations.

 Tap To Read

India To Prioritise Diplomacy, Dialogue As G20 Finance Chiefs Meet

The finance chiefs' meeting coincides with the first anniversary of the invasion of Ukraine, which is expected to be discussed.

 Read More

Extended Trading Hours Help Volumes, But Do They Aid Hedging?

Some part of the trading fraternity is already used to a market which trades for much longer.

 Tap To Read

Prestige Estate Projects Plan Double Residential Sales By FY26

Analysts remain positive about the company due to its massive scale-up plans across all lines of business.

 Tap To Read

Adani Firm Repays Rs 1,500 Crore

Adani Ports and SEZ has repaid a Rs 1,500 crore loan and will repay another Rs 1,000 crore in commercial papers due in March.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Tap To Read

More Stories

HDFC Bank vs SBI vs PNB vs ICICI Bank: FD Interest Rates Comparison

Top 7 Most Popular Luxury Watches In The World

10 Vande Bharat Express Trains: Check Timings, Ticket Prices, And Schedule
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe