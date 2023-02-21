Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 21

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The debt vulnerability of countries and finding lasting solutions to tackle them are expected to feature prominently in the meeting.
One of the proposals would change the length of the stick the CCI wields to punish anti-competitive practices.
Joyalukkas intended to use Rs 1,400 crore towards repaying its debt and Rs 464 crore for opening new showrooms.
Initially, Indian users can remit up to Rs 60,000 per day, which is about 1,000 Singapore dollars.
Despite a rapid improvement in business conditions, bank stocks are beginning to slow down. Why?
Analysts see the strategy of using only cash to buy a minority stake in a competitor as aggressive and EPS dilutive.