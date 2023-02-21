Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 21

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

7:03 PM IST

G20 Finance Ministers Meet: Macroeconomic Concerns On Agenda

The debt vulnerability of countries and finding lasting solutions to tackle them are expected to feature prominently in the meeting.

Competition Amendment Bill, 2022: Embellishments That Merit A Relook

One of the proposals would change the length of the stick the CCI wields to punish anti-competitive practices.

Joyalukkas India Withdraws Rs 2,300-Crore IPO

Joyalukkas intended to use Rs 1,400 crore towards repaying its debt and Rs 464 crore for opening new showrooms.

India And Singapore Link Domestic Payment Systems

Initially, Indian users can remit up to Rs 60,000 per day, which is about 1,000 Singapore dollars.

Banks: Time For Sober Expectations?

Despite a rapid improvement in business conditions, bank stocks are beginning to slow down. Why?

Minda Corp.'s Management Defends 'Financial' Investment In Pricol

Analysts see the strategy of using only cash to buy a minority stake in a competitor as aggressive and EPS dilutive.

