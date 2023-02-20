Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 20

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Why Pricol Could Be A Buyout Target For Minda?

The potential synergies and benefits that Minda Corp. will have if it decides to chase Pricol.

Air Passenger Traffic Dips In January

India's air passenger traffic dipped in January as compared with December’s nearly three-year high.

Bank Of Baroda Says Willing To Keep Lending To Adani Group

One of India's biggest state-backed lenders is willing to consider lending additional money to the beleaguered Adani Group.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Samvardhana Motherson's Buyout Will Bring It Closer To Carmakers: Chairman

The acquisition gives additional annual revenue visibility of at least 1 billion euros on an average.

Higher Interest Rates Not Necessarily A Problem: Finance Ministry

The rising interest rates is not necessarily a problem but an opportunity for both borrowers and depositors, says the CEA.

Uddhav Thackeray Faction Of Shiv Sena Moves SC Against EC Decision

The Election Commission on Friday had recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.

Cipla Shares Decline After U.S. FDA Issues Observations At Pithampur Plant

The U.S. FDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection at Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing unit earlier this month.

IBC: Banks Can Be Operational Creditors Too

Banking services can now be brought under the purview of operational debt, according to an NCLT order.

BVR Subrahmanyam To Replace Parameswaran lyer As NITI Aayog CEO

lyer has been named World Bank executive director, replacing Rajesh Khullar.

More Stories

BAFTA Film Awards 2023: Full List Of Winners

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 20

Made In India Flying Taxi To Simplify Urban Commuting
