Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 20

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The potential synergies and benefits that Minda Corp. will have if it decides to chase Pricol.
India's air passenger traffic dipped in January as compared with December’s nearly three-year high.
One of India's biggest state-backed lenders is willing to consider lending additional money to the beleaguered Adani Group.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The acquisition gives additional annual revenue visibility of at least 1 billion euros on an average.
The rising interest rates is not necessarily a problem but an opportunity for both borrowers and depositors, says the CEA.
The Election Commission on Friday had recognised the Eknath Shinde-led faction as the real Shiv Sena.
The U.S. FDA conducted a current Good Manufacturing Practices inspection at Cipla's Pithampur manufacturing unit earlier this month.
Banking services can now be brought under the purview of operational debt, according to an NCLT order.
lyer has been named World Bank executive director, replacing Rajesh Khullar.