Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 17

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
The court will not accept the sealed cover suggestions, says CJI DY Chandrachud.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
The genesis of RBI's action stems from an internal report that was submitted within the central bank in November 2021.
The acquisition of the minority stake comes even as Pricol promoters said they have no intention to sell.
Elon Musk is on a mission to cut costs and stabilize Twitter.
Gail is looking to buy a stake in a U.S. LNG export facility amid a wider global effort to secure supply to meet rising fuel demand.
Exports continue to ease, with labour-intensive exports seeing a sharper decline.
CAD may narrow to 2.2% of GDP in FY24, from the previous 2.8% deficit, according to the India economist at IDFC First Bank.
Two GoM reports and certain fitment committee recommendations are likely to be discussed at the GST Council meeting.