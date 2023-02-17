Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 17

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 17 Feb 2023

Adani-Hindenburg Case: Will Appoint A Committee Of Our Own, Says SC

The court will not accept the sealed cover suggestions, says CJI DY Chandrachud.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Tap To Read

RBI's Alert List Sets Clock Ticking For Unauthorised Forex Platforms

The genesis of RBI's action stems from an internal report that was submitted within the central bank in November 2021.

 Read More

Minda Buys 15.7% In Pricol, Sets Up Potential Clash With Promoters

The acquisition of the minority stake comes even as Pricol promoters said they have no intention to sell.

 Read More

Musk Shuts Two Of Three Twitter India Offices, Sends Staff Home

Elon Musk is on a mission to cut costs and stabilize Twitter.

 Tap To Read

Gail Explores Buying Stake In A U.S. LNG Export Plant

Gail is looking to buy a stake in a U.S. LNG export facility amid a wider global effort to secure supply to meet rising fuel demand.

 Read More

Labour-Intensive Exports Hit Hard In Broad-Based Decline

Exports continue to ease, with labour-intensive exports seeing a sharper decline.

 Tap To Read

Economists Expect Current Account Deficit To Narrow

CAD may narrow to 2.2% of GDP in FY24, from the previous 2.8% deficit, according to the India economist at IDFC First Bank.

 Read More

GST Council Meet: Here's What May Be On The Agenda

Two GoM reports and certain fitment committee recommendations are likely to be discussed at the GST Council meeting.

 Read More

More Stories

5 Weekend Destinations Near Mumbai For A Short Outing

Get A Preventive Health Check-up Done And Save Tax

Benefits Of LIC Bima Jyoti Plan
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe