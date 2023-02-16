Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 16

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 16 Feb 2023

HDFC Raises Rs 25,000 Crore

HDFC raises Rs 25,000 crore by selling bonds maturing in 10 years. This was India's largest privately-placed corporate bond issue.

Aiming To Be Next Emirates, Air India Makes Record Jet Buy

New owner Tata Group is spending an estimated $60 billion on 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing.

Byju's In Funding Talks With TPG, Sovereign Funds

Byju’s is in negotiations with investors, including TPG, to raise more than $500 million.

How Will Turkey Earthquake Impact India's Foreign Trade?

The port of Iskenderun, one of the largest container ports in the region, remains closed following damage from the earthquake.

Not Keen On Issuing Foreign Currency G-Secs: Finance Secretary

Foreign money is coming into the rupee-denominated securities market, TV Somanathan said.

Nestle's Q4 Profit Rises 65%

Nestle India’s fourth-quarter profit rose 65% to Rs 628 crore, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 609 crore.

Tripura Votes: BJP Faces Twin Tests

First among the nine states that go to polls this year, Tripura is also the first to vote after the BJP's record win in Gujarat.

China Hits Back At U.S. With Sanctions

China adds Lockheed Martin and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp. to its list of “unreliable entities”.

