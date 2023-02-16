Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 16

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
HDFC raises Rs 25,000 crore by selling bonds maturing in 10 years. This was India's largest privately-placed corporate bond issue.
New owner Tata Group is spending an estimated $60 billion on 470 planes from Airbus and Boeing.
Byju’s is in negotiations with investors, including TPG, to raise more than $500 million.
The port of Iskenderun, one of the largest container ports in the region, remains closed following damage from the earthquake.
Foreign money is coming into the rupee-denominated securities market, TV Somanathan said.
Nestle India’s fourth-quarter profit rose 65% to Rs 628 crore, compared with a Bloomberg estimate of Rs 609 crore.
First among the nine states that go to polls this year, Tripura is also the first to vote after the BJP's record win in Gujarat.
China adds Lockheed Martin and a subsidiary of Raytheon Technologies Corp. to its list of “unreliable entities”.