Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 15

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 15 Feb 2023

Trade Deficit Narrows In January

India's trade deficit narrowed to $17.75 billion in January, compared with $23.76 billion in December 2022.

 Tap To Read

First Tranche Sovereign Gold Bond Holders Can Earn Double Benefits

The tax provisions say that if the sovereign gold bonds are held till maturity, there will be no tax on the capital gains.

 Read More

Retail Investors Keep Faith In India Despite Adani Rout

Individual stock investors in India are keeping faith in the country’s $3.1 trillion equity market.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

 Read More

Air India's Mammoth Aircraft Order Is Set To Change The Indian Skies

With the Air India order of 470 aircraft, Indian aviation has squarely landed on everyone’s radar.

 Tap To Read

Taxpayers In Rs 10 Lakh Per Annum Income Bracket Rise To 13%

The proportion of taxpayers earning more than Rs 10 lakh per year increased from 5.6% in FY15 to 12.8% in FY21.

 Read More

Bharat Forge Shares Fall The Most In A Year On Q3 Profit Miss

Bharat Forge's third-quarter consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 222 crore.

 Tap To Read

Can Tax Credit Be Denied For An Illegal Transaction?

The Mumbai Tax Tribunal settles the debate on credit eligibility for transactions alleged to be illegal by the Indirect Tax Department.

 Read

Siemens Shares Gain After Q3 Profit Beats Estimates

Nomura maintains a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,008, whereas Kotak maintains 'sell' with a 'fair value' of Rs 2,900. 

 Tap To Read

More Stories

Air India - Boeing Deal: All You Need To Know

Latest FD Interest Rates: ICICI vs IDBI vs Bandhan vs Axis vs Kotak Bank

Air India-Boeing Deal To Create 1 Million Jobs In U.S.
Go To Homepage

MAKE SMARTER DECISIONS WITH BQ PRIME

Get Unlimited Access to…

  • 20,000+ Research Reports
  • Webinars & Events
  • Exclusive Newsletters
  • Exclusive Stories
  • Minimal Ads
Subscribe