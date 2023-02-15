Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 15

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.
India's trade deficit narrowed to $17.75 billion in January, compared with $23.76 billion in December 2022.
The tax provisions say that if the sovereign gold bonds are held till maturity, there will be no tax on the capital gains.
Individual stock investors in India are keeping faith in the country’s $3.1 trillion equity market.
Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.
With the Air India order of 470 aircraft, Indian aviation has squarely landed on everyone’s radar.
The proportion of taxpayers earning more than Rs 10 lakh per year increased from 5.6% in FY15 to 12.8% in FY21.
Bharat Forge's third-quarter consolidated net profit fell 96% to Rs 78.7 crore, compared to Bloomberg estimates of Rs 222 crore.
The Mumbai Tax Tribunal settles the debate on credit eligibility for transactions alleged to be illegal by the Indirect Tax Department.
Nomura maintains a 'neutral' rating with a target price of Rs 3,008, whereas Kotak maintains 'sell' with a 'fair value' of Rs 2,900.