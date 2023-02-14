Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 14

Top news, must-read stories on BQ Prime today.

Updated On 14 Feb 2023

Apollo Hospitals' Q3 Profit Falls, Misses Estimates

Apollo Hospitals' Q3 profit dropped 33% year-on-year to Rs 153 crore.

HAL Eyes Double-Digit Growth From 2024

HAL is currently in discussion to sell 15 Tejas fighter jets to Argentina and 20 fighter jets to Egypt.

Ghar Kharcha: You Have A Cereal Problem

Retail inflation is red hot once again. Just after two months of cooling down to below 6%, it spiked to 6.52%.

BJP Has Nothing To Hide: Amit Shah On Adani Row

The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter, said the Union Home Minister.

Disclaimer: Adani Enterprises is in the process of acquiring a 49% stake in Quintillion Business Media Ltd., the owner of BQ Prime.

Indians Are Out Shopping For Homes In South East Asia

South East Asia is the new hotspot for Indian homebuyers, replacing Dubai and London.

PhonePe Raises $100 Million In Second Tranche Of $1-Billion Fundraise

PhonePe expects further investments from global as well as prominent high net worth Indian investors.

Eicher Motors' Q3 Profit Soars 62% On Higher Sales

Eicher Motors' Q3 net profit increased, aided by higher sales and a low base from last year.

How Bad Is India's Spam Call Menace?

Here's What Happened In The Stock Market On Feb. 14

10 Most Expensive Players That Got Sold In Women's IPL 2023 Auction
