Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 14

Apollo Hospitals' Q3 profit dropped 33% year-on-year to Rs 153 crore.
HAL is currently in discussion to sell 15 Tejas fighter jets to Argentina and 20 fighter jets to Egypt.
Retail inflation is red hot once again. Just after two months of cooling down to below 6%, it spiked to 6.52%.
The Supreme Court has taken cognisance of the matter, said the Union Home Minister.
South East Asia is the new hotspot for Indian homebuyers, replacing Dubai and London.
PhonePe expects further investments from global as well as prominent high net worth Indian investors.
Eicher Motors' Q3 net profit increased, aided by higher sales and a low base from last year.