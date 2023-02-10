Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 10

Updated On 10 Feb 2023

IIP: India's Industrial Output Expands 4.3% In December

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.3% in December, compared to 7.3% in November.

Why Does SEBI Want To Change The Way AIFs Operate?

According to experts, SEBI's recent AIF proposal could benefit the real estate, technology and healthcare industries the most.

The Pandemic's Big Bet Is Proving To Be A Dud

Stocks of diagnostic chains trade close to their 52-week lows as earnings woes continue in the quarter ended December.

SEBI Proposes Overhaul Of Mutual Fund Trustees' Roles

Among the changes being proposed by SEBI is a clearer definition of the core responsibilities of trustees.

How Ending 5-Kg Free Food Scheme Helped Budget's Fiscal Math

PMGKAY could have resulted in an additional allocation of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1,00,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal.

Ambani, Birla Commit To Invest Rs 1 Lakh Crore In U.P.

Mukesh Ambani said his group plans to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next four years.

HSBC Is Betting Big On India's $400 Billion Pile Of Wealth

The bank is planting its sights more firmly on the ultra-rich in India.

Canada Pension Fund Ends Q3 With New Indian Investment

CPPIB committed $205 million to IndoSpace Logistics Park IV, a real estate vehicle managed by real estate firm IndoSpace.

