Here Are The Top Stories On Feb. 10

The Index of Industrial Production expanded 4.3% in December, compared to 7.3% in November.
According to experts, SEBI's recent AIF proposal could benefit the real estate, technology and healthcare industries the most.
Stocks of diagnostic chains trade close to their 52-week lows as earnings woes continue in the quarter ended December.
Among the changes being proposed by SEBI is a clearer definition of the core responsibilities of trustees.
PMGKAY could have resulted in an additional allocation of Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1,00,000 crore in the upcoming fiscal.
Mukesh Ambani said his group plans to invest an additional Rs 75,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh over the next four years.
The bank is planting its sights more firmly on the ultra-rich in India.
CPPIB committed $205 million to IndoSpace Logistics Park IV, a real estate vehicle managed by real estate firm IndoSpace.